Getting ready for an Iditarod restart: If Last Great Race comes north, Interior will be prepared

What once was an anomaly is becoming a regular occurrence. In addition to hosting the finish of this year's Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race, scheduled to start tomorrow in Whitehorse, Fairbanks is once again under consideration as a restart location for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in early March.

