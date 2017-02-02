Fearful of new U.S. Attorney General,...

Fearful of new U.S. Attorney General, marijuana board drops plans for cafe-style rules

In a surprise move, Alaska's marijuana control board has abandoned plans for cafe-style regulations that would have allowed marijuana to be consumed in some retail stores. The 3-2 vote to drop the regulation project follows more than 16 months of research, debate and public testimony that culminated Thursday in a conference room of the State Office Building in Juneau.

