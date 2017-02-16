Fairbanks symphony announces winners, performers in concerto competition
The Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra hosted its 26th annual Concerto Competition Jan. 21 and 22. The competition winners, from the three age categories, are cellist Cirdan Vonnahme, oboist Joey Hogenson and pianist Sarah Riopelle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|14 hr
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb 2
|Johnsantos
|7
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan '17
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec '16
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec '16
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan) (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC