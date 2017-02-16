Fairbanks symphony announces winners,...

Fairbanks symphony announces winners, performers in concerto competition

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

The Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra hosted its 26th annual Concerto Competition Jan. 21 and 22. The competition winners, from the three age categories, are cellist Cirdan Vonnahme, oboist Joey Hogenson and pianist Sarah Riopelle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairbanks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Muslim, Bite Me 14 hr Bowie Bergdahl 3
Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09) Feb 2 Johnsantos 7
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... Jan '17 loved one 1
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec '16 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
wifi Dec '16 name withheld 1
Jessica Parr (nee Fagan) (Jul '16) Nov '16 Simon Meowgus 3
church of satan Nov '16 TRUMppy 3
See all Fairbanks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairbanks Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Fairbanks North Star County was issued at February 16 at 5:29PM AKST

Fairbanks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairbanks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fairbanks, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,622 • Total comments across all topics: 278,939,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC