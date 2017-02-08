Fairbanks School District eliminates graduate tests
Fairbanks High School seniors scheduled to graduate this spring won't need to take a college entrance exam. At its meeting last night, the Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board revamped its graduation requirements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
