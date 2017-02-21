Fairbanks men charged in attempted break-in of pawn shop

Two Fairbanks men face felony and misdemeanor charges after they reportedly tried to break into a local pawn shop with three juvenile males Feb. 10. Todd James Demoski, 24, and Brian Todd Olin-Duncan, 18, are charged with felony tampering with physical evidence, misdemeanor second-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

