Fairbanks juvenile bike rider injured in hit-and-run crash
Fairbanks police have arrested a sport utility vehicle driver suspected of striking a boy on a bicycle and leaving the crash scene. A boy riding a "mini bike" and heading to Ryan Middle School was struck as he rode on 15th Avenue.
