Fairbanks food bank recognized for safety
The Fairbanks Community Food Bank's outstanding track record with safety in the workplace will allow it to continue on in the Alaska Occupational Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program, commonly referred to as SHARP, according to an Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development news release.
