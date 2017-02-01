Drag troupe Caravan of GLAM returns to dazzle Fairbanks
Caravan of GLAM, the touring drag and genderbending performing troupe from Portland, Oregon, returns to Fairbanks this weekend, and the glam squad couldn't be more happy about it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan 3
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec '16
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec '16
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan) (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|3
|Fairbanks tri-plex fire displaces eight people
|Nov '16
|Wiser
|1
|Open Your Free Gold Savings Account Today
|Sep '16
|YMK THE ENTREPREN...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC