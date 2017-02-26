Australian mining company eyes little-explored Interior deposit
White Rock Minerals acquired the site, called the Red Mountain Project, last year. Two deposits of zinc, copper, silver, lead and gold have already been discovered there, and there is potential to find more, the company said.
