Alaska's effort to peel off some ANWR...

Alaska's effort to peel off some ANWR land under review at Interior Department

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The state's current dispute over the boundary of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a place believed to have huge oil deposits, is partly based on a pilot for a defunct airline who came to believe long ago the U.S. government was enforcing an incorrect border. Andy Bachner, a Fairbanks investor in oil and gas leases, said his flights across Alaska's North Slope as a Wien Air Alaska pilot started during the early days of the oil rush in the 1960s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairbanks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb 16 Bowie Bergdahl 3
Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09) Feb 2 Johnsantos 7
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... Jan '17 loved one 1
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec '16 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
wifi Dec '16 name withheld 1
Jessica Parr (nee Fagan) (Jul '16) Nov '16 Simon Meowgus 3
church of satan Nov '16 TRUMppy 3
See all Fairbanks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairbanks Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Fairbanks North Star County was issued at February 19 at 11:54PM AKST

Fairbanks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairbanks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Fairbanks, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,034 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC