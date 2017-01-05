Winter storm in Savoonga draws experts in weather, emergencies

From the safety of his home, Delbert Pungowiyi watched winter storms blow into his home village of Savoonga last week, ripping off roofs, damaging interiors with rain and sending some number of people to huddle with relatives or in the school gym. Now outsiders are heading to St. Lawrence Island, one of the most remote places in Alaska, to assess the damage and better understand the storms.

