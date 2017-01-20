So cold at Kusko that 9-time champ King busts out new floor-length parka
The pressure is on Bethel musher Pete Kaiser, the back-to-back winner of the Kuskokwim 300 sled dog race. He thought the tension on the hometown hero would let up once he won, but this year he is feeling it more than ever.
Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
