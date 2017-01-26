Posters for posterity

Fairbanksans march in the Farthest North Women's March on Washington Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Fairbanks, Alaska , signs offered support for a myriad of issues: humanitarian rights, science, education, kidness, healthcare and more. Organizers estimate almost 2,000 men, women and children marched around a half-mile loop in temperatures that neared negative 20 to support values they feel may be threatened.

