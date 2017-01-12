North Pole man faces charges alleging series of threatening messages and vandalism

A 30-year-old North Pole man faces stalking and coercion charges for allegedly sending threatening messages and vandalizing property connected to a woman he'd worked with at Wendy's. Peyton Jeff Turner sent threatening messages to the woman, her boyfriend and her ex-boyfriend over Facebook and Instagram and set up Craiglist ads inviting men to meet with her at her address, according to a charging document.

