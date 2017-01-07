More than anything, Alaskans need a clear look at budget numbers, options
Tax Division Director Ken Alper explains details of the state budget recently at the movie theater in the Blue Loon in Fairbanks. FAIRBANKS-At the Blue Loon, a nightclub/restaurant west of Fairbanks that usually hosts concerts, comics and movies, the main act on the theater stage the other day stands of the more sober presentations in the 20 years the Loon has been owned by Adam Wool.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan 3
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec 27
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec '16
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan)
|Nov '16
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|3
|Fairbanks tri-plex fire displaces eight people
|Nov '16
|Wiser
|1
|Open Your Free Gold Savings Account Today
|Sep '16
|YMK THE ENTREPREN...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC