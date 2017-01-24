More snow means moose move to roads
Alaska Moose Federation Director Don Dyer said "along the Parks Highway from Big Lake to Talkeetna I counted 40 moose." "It's tough for them to walk in the forest and the other areas, so they resort to walking on the roads," Dyer said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan 3
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec 27
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec '16
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan)
|Nov '16
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|3
|Fairbanks tri-plex fire displaces eight people
|Nov '16
|Wiser
|1
|Open Your Free Gold Savings Account Today
|Sep '16
|YMK THE ENTREPREN...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC