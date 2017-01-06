Man arrested in Fort Lauderdale shooting has lengthy military record
WHNT News 19 has obtained new information from a spokesperson for the Alaska National Guard about the military record of Esteban Santiago, the man arrested for the deadly shooting in the Fort Lauderdale airport. Lt. Col.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan 3
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec 27
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec 7
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan)
|Nov '16
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|3
|Fairbanks tri-plex fire displaces eight people
|Nov '16
|Wiser
|1
|Open Your Free Gold Savings Account Today
|Sep '16
|YMK THE ENTREPREN...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC