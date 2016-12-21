Interior residents deals with storm a...

Interior residents deals with storm aftermath

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

The Fairbanks area saw between 10 and 15 inches of snow and whipping winds that gusted into 30 to 40 mph range, National Weather Service meteorologist Ed Plumb said Saturday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairbanks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec 27 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
wifi Dec 7 name withheld 1
Jessica Parr (nee Fagan) Nov '16 Simon Meowgus 3
church of satan Nov '16 TRUMppy 3
News Fairbanks tri-plex fire displaces eight people Nov '16 Wiser 1
Open Your Free Gold Savings Account Today Sep '16 YMK THE ENTREPREN... 1
shannon kisgen (Sep '09) Aug '16 Crystal Newby 4
See all Fairbanks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairbanks Forum Now

Fairbanks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairbanks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Fairbanks, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,095 • Total comments across all topics: 277,516,114

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC