Interior residents deals with storm aftermath
The Fairbanks area saw between 10 and 15 inches of snow and whipping winds that gusted into 30 to 40 mph range, National Weather Service meteorologist Ed Plumb said Saturday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec 27
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec 7
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan)
|Nov '16
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|3
|Fairbanks tri-plex fire displaces eight people
|Nov '16
|Wiser
|1
|Open Your Free Gold Savings Account Today
|Sep '16
|YMK THE ENTREPREN...
|1
|shannon kisgen (Sep '09)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC