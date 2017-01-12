Interior Alaska's cold weather gets d...

Interior Alaska's cold weather gets downgraded, snow now forecast for Fairbanks and Anchorage

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Interior Alaska's forecast for the weekend has changed from 40 below to 4 inches of snow, and Southcentral is expected to avoid its own burst of cold weather. The National Weather Service on Thursday afternoon revised a forecast that had predicted a frigid Interior cold snap starting over the weekend, saying instead that temperatures would hover at relatively warmer temperatures of 10 to 30 below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairbanks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... Jan 3 loved one 1
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec 27 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
wifi Dec '16 name withheld 1
Jessica Parr (nee Fagan) Nov '16 Simon Meowgus 3
church of satan Nov '16 TRUMppy 3
News Fairbanks tri-plex fire displaces eight people Nov '16 Wiser 1
Open Your Free Gold Savings Account Today Sep '16 YMK THE ENTREPREN... 1
See all Fairbanks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairbanks Forum Now

Fairbanks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairbanks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Fairbanks, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,236 • Total comments across all topics: 277,873,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC