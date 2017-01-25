House readies bill to address unpaid oil tax credits

Rep. Geran Tarr, D-Anchorage, and Rep. Andy Josephson, D-Anchorage, listen during a House Resource Committee hearing at the Capitol on Jan. 23. The two are co-chairs of the committee and Josephson said the House is readying a bill to be released in a couple weeks to address the state's growing unpaid tax credit obligations to North Slope developers. A bill addressing North Slope oil and gas tax credits - the state's subsidy of drilling in the Arctic - is expected to surface next month in the House Resources Committee.

