FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-Fatality
There are 1 comment on the KIMO story from Sunday, titled FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-Fatality. In it, KIMO reports that:
Anchorage, AK- This New Year's Day morning, a 21-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Fairbanks, according to the Fairbanks Police Department. The accident occurred on Davis Road, between Wilbur and Lathrop Streets; FPD and Fairbanks Fire paramedics responded to the scene, at approximately 6:55 a.m. The investigation determined that Michaela Kitelinger was the pedestrian, who was located, in the middle of the roadway with dark attire.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KIMO.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
I will ALWAYS love you Michaela, you are the most loving compassionate person I know. I am so sad that you hastened off to glory before us, but.... please if you will.......can you just linger near that Eastern Gate over "THERE" Cuz I promise I'm coming in the morning, so you'll not have long to wait.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec 27
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec 7
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan)
|Nov '16
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|3
|Fairbanks tri-plex fire displaces eight people
|Nov '16
|Wiser
|1
|Open Your Free Gold Savings Account Today
|Sep '16
|YMK THE ENTREPREN...
|1
|shannon kisgen (Sep '09)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC