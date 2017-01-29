Forget dehydration and sunburn. In Alaska, bikers worry about frostbite and burned bronchial tubes.
Each fall I compile a to-do list for winterizing my bike, determined to get around to these things before the first flurries of white "termination dust" make tinkering outside undesirable: Retrieve "pogies" from storage trailer and attach to handlebars. And then comes a morning when I step outside my cabin to find snow piled on the seat of my still-unmodified ride.
