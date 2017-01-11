Fairbanks could see temps of 40 below...

Fairbanks could see temps of 40 below as cold snap expected to descend on Alaska

7 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A mass of Arctic air is expected to make the temperatures plummet in Interior and Western Alaska this weekend, and the cold may also extend to the Southcentral region, depending on how conditions develop. A map posted by the National Weather Service on social media Tuesday offered a color-coded look at projected lows across the state for next Monday, including temperatures colder than 30 degrees below zero for much of the Interior and in the negative teens for parts of Southcentral.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

