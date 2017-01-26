Explore Fairbanks announces 2017 boar...

Explore Fairbanks announces 2017 board of directors

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Local business leaders elected to executive officers positions are Kory Eberhardt of A Taste of Alaska Lodge, Kathy Hedges of Arctice Circle Trading Post, Mat Divens of Holland America Princess Alaska-Yukon, Irene Meyer of GoNorth Alaska Travel Center, and Andy Anger of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Community and Technical College.

