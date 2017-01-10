Experts say 2016 smashed previous records for Alaskaa s hottest year on record
The warmth contributed to several other records around the state, including the earliest breakup of the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers in Circle and Bethel, respectively, and the earliest greenup, in Fairbanks. 2016 was the warmest year in Alaska since the National Weather Service began keeping records in the state more than a century ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan 3
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec 27
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec '16
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan)
|Nov '16
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|3
|Fairbanks tri-plex fire displaces eight people
|Nov '16
|Wiser
|1
|Open Your Free Gold Savings Account Today
|Sep '16
|YMK THE ENTREPREN...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC