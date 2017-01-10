Experts say 2016 smashed previous rec...

Experts say 2016 smashed previous records for Alaskaa s hottest year on record

15 hrs ago Read more: APRN

The warmth contributed to several other records around the state, including the earliest breakup of the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers in Circle and Bethel, respectively, and the earliest greenup, in Fairbanks. 2016 was the warmest year in Alaska since the National Weather Service began keeping records in the state more than a century ago.

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Fairbanks North Star County was issued at January 10 at 4:20PM AKST

