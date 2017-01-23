EDITORIAL: Weekend marchers would be wise to consult the tea-party playbook
More than a million women and the men who love them took to the streets of locales ranging from frigid Fairbanks, Alaska, to Austin to Washington, D.C., Saturday, nearly eclipsing the inauguration of a president they vow to resist vigorously. But beyond expressing outrage at Donald Trump's arguably misogynist words and deeds and concern about issues such as health care, voting access and civil rights, what does all this civil uproar signify? Does it have any lasting impact in terms of policy and the law? Certainly, women's marches nationwide make clear that the new president best get past his boorish obsession with whether his Inauguration Day crowd was bigger than Barack Obama's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan 3
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec 27
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec '16
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan)
|Nov '16
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|3
|Fairbanks tri-plex fire displaces eight people
|Nov '16
|Wiser
|1
|Open Your Free Gold Savings Account Today
|Sep '16
|YMK THE ENTREPREN...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC