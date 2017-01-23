Crawling Out of the Darkness, Standin...

Crawling Out of the Darkness, Standing In the Light

12 hrs ago Read more: Common Dreams

The marches were extraordinary: The million-plus peaceably, ardently, giddily packed into D.C. were in fact too many to march, so we stood, shuffled, chanted, chatted, inched forward in a sea of hope and righteous rage and improbable pink pussy hats, the city smilingly festooned in pink everywhere you looked. Despite the crowds, there were no arrests, no ill will, no bad faith, not even a cranky mutter or shove when the occasional baby stroller or lost compatriot needed to get through.

