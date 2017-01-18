Cold Snap: It's -51 Degrees In Fairbanks, Alaska
Air flowing from the Arctic combined with calm winds and clear skies to create the perfect conditions for a deep freeze. Forecasters didn't predict Alaska's interior regions would get as cold as this.
