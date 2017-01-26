Central Peninsula Hospital receives d...

Central Peninsula Hospital receives detox center grant

19 hrs ago

Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna will get $500,000 from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services to fund a detox facility with six to eight beds for the Kenai and Soldotna area. The award will provide startup and initial operational costs, according to a news release.

