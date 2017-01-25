Ask a Climatologist: Snowflake sweet spot
The ingredients for picture perfect snowflakes came together in Southcentral Alaska this past weekend. Climatologist Brian Brettschneider says the snowflakes that fell in were especially large and piled up quickly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan 3
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec 27
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec '16
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan)
|Nov '16
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|3
|Fairbanks tri-plex fire displaces eight people
|Nov '16
|Wiser
|1
|Open Your Free Gold Savings Account Today
|Sep '16
|YMK THE ENTREPREN...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC