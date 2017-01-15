An Alaska State Troopers vehicle, photographed on May 2, 2014.
A 48-year-old Fairbanks man was arrested Friday on charges he sexually abused three children over a six-year period, and Alaska State Troopers believe there may be more victims. Jimmy Eubanks Jr. of Fairbanks was arrested Friday afternoon on warrants for sexual abuse of a minor and sex assault charges, according to a dispatch posted online.
