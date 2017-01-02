Alaska News Nightly: January 2nd, 2017
Police say a 21-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a car in Fairbanks, just a few hours after she had been released from the city jail yesterday morning. The U.S. Forest Service is moving forward with a project to restore a stream damaged by decades-old logging and road-building south of Petersburg.
