Alaska lawmakers kick off session cheerfully, but rifts lurk below the surface

Buoyed by friends and family, and a few patches of blue sky after days of rain, the Alaska Legislature cheerfully convened Tuesday for its 30th two-year term. Lawmakers, including a big group of freshmen, said they were looking forward to finding agreements on how to face down Alaska's massive budget deficit.

