Alaska folk schools offer lessons in fighting 'convenience culture'

John Moriarty founded Folkskills, a folk school launched earlier this year in Anchorage with a focus on providing classes in traditional skills. Instructors have connected with learners through Folkskills to teach leatherworking, urban chicken keeping, pickling and canning of beets, flower-crown making and other skills.

