Alaska Dispatch News poll: Syrian refugees

Editor's note: Daily through Jan. 25, ADN will publish poll results showing how Alaskans feel about topics ranging from the Affordable Care Act and President-elect Donald Trump's transition to crime and the opioid crisis. America may be a nation of immigrants, but Alaska isn't supporting an influx of immigrants from Syria, according to a recent public opinion poll conducted on behalf of Alaska Dispatch News.

