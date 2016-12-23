Public safety report: December 23, 2016
The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wifi
|Dec 7
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan)
|Nov 24
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|3
|Fairbanks tri-plex fire displaces eight people
|Nov '16
|Wiser
|1
|Open Your Free Gold Savings Account Today
|Sep '16
|YMK THE ENTREPREN...
|1
|shannon kisgen (Sep '09)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|4
|The MURDER of Shannon Kisgen (Mar '11)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC