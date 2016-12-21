Police, others concerned about changes to Fairbanks forensic nursing services
Fairbanks Memorial Hospital announced earlier this month it would eliminate on-call forensic nurses and also eliminate forensic nursing services for domestic violence and strangulation cases starting Jan. 1. The proposal worried members of the Sexual Abuse Task Force, who felt the cuts would harm victims and hinder investigations and prosecutions.
