Obama closes Arctic indefinitely
President Barack Obama has designated the bulk of U.S.-owned waters in the Arctic Ocean and certain areas in the Atlantic Ocean as indefinitely off limits to future oil and gas leasing. The move on Tuesday helps put some finishing touches on Obama's environmental legacy while also testing President-elect Donald Trump's promise to unleash the nation's untapped energy reserves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wifi
|Dec 7
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan)
|Nov 24
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|3
|Fairbanks tri-plex fire displaces eight people
|Nov '16
|Wiser
|1
|Open Your Free Gold Savings Account Today
|Sep '16
|YMK THE ENTREPREN...
|1
|shannon kisgen (Sep '09)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|4
|The MURDER of Shannon Kisgen (Mar '11)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC