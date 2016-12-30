Northwest Alaska faces heavy, severe weather warnings
Blizzard and severe weather warnings remain in effect for communities on the northwest coast of Alaska as a winter storm continues to bring wind, heavy snow and in some cases rain. Southwest winds Friday are predicted to increase to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 with four more inches of snow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec 27
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec 7
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan)
|Nov '16
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|3
|Fairbanks tri-plex fire displaces eight people
|Nov '16
|Wiser
|1
|Open Your Free Gold Savings Account Today
|Sep '16
|YMK THE ENTREPREN...
|1
|shannon kisgen (Sep '09)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC