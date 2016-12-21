GeoNorth names Douglas (Doug) Hobson as new Executive Director
GeoNorth names Douglas Hobson as new Executive Director Previously, Mr Hobson was VP of Airbus Oil, Gas and Mining Division, based in Colorado. Three years as Head of Sales in Friedrichshafen, and a further three years as Head of Sales and Business Coordination for Airbus in Toulouse, has given Mr Hobson a wide range of knowledge of both the optical and SAR satellite imagery.
