Gaps in Alaska marijuana advertising rules cause worry

10 hrs ago

As stores and growers open around the state, concerns that the rules for marijuana advertising in Alaska are too vague and could create unwanted federal attention have brought them back to the table for discussion. During the Marijuana Control Board's meeting in early December, questions raised about the advertising regulations left the board, which is tasked with writing the laws around commercial marijuana, asking itself what an advertisement actually is, and what businesses can do to promote themselves.

