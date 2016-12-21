Fort Wainwright soldier dies after one-car crash in Fairbanks
A Fort Wainwright soldier died in a single-vehicle accident Friday night in Fairbanks, Alaska, a U.S. Army Pacific statement said. Pfc. Logan Scott Cote, 19, of Austin, Texas, was a passenger in a vehicle that left the road and overturned on the Johansen Expressway, according to Fairbanks police, who are investigating the incident.
