Fort Wainwright soldier dies after on...

Fort Wainwright soldier dies after one-car crash in Fairbanks

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Stars and Stripes

A Fort Wainwright soldier died in a single-vehicle accident Friday night in Fairbanks, Alaska, a U.S. Army Pacific statement said. Pfc. Logan Scott Cote, 19, of Austin, Texas, was a passenger in a vehicle that left the road and overturned on the Johansen Expressway, according to Fairbanks police, who are investigating the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairbanks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wifi Dec 7 name withheld 1
Jessica Parr (nee Fagan) Nov 24 Simon Meowgus 3
church of satan Nov '16 TRUMppy 3
News Fairbanks tri-plex fire displaces eight people Nov '16 Wiser 1
Open Your Free Gold Savings Account Today Sep '16 YMK THE ENTREPREN... 1
shannon kisgen (Sep '09) Aug '16 Crystal Newby 4
The MURDER of Shannon Kisgen (Mar '11) Aug '16 Crystal Newby 2
See all Fairbanks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairbanks Forum Now

Fairbanks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairbanks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Fairbanks, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,914 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,433

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC