Fort Wainwright soldier dies after one-car crash in Fairbanks

A Fort Wainwright soldier died in a single-vehicle accident Friday night in Fairbanks, Alaska, a U.S. Army Pacific statement said. Pfc. Logan Scott Cote, 19, of Austin, Texas, was a passenger in a vehicle that left the road and overturned on the Johansen Expressway, according to Fairbanks police, who are investigating the incident.

