Can you leave your kid alone in the car? Fairbanks mayor strikes a nerve

Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly said he didn't intend to get involved in a debate on whether parents should leave children unattended in vehicles, but after a Facebook post this week he found himself in the middle of it. In a public Facebook post Tuesday afternoon , Matherly wrote about an encounter in the Fred Meyer West parking lot involving an unlocked car and two young children left unattended in the backseat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.