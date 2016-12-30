Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Dec. 30, 2016
Two sled dogs are dead after the team of Yukon Quest and Iditarod veteran Sebastian Schnuelle was hit by a vehicle outside Fairbanks. Blizzard and severe weather warnings remain in effect for communities on the northwest coast of Alaska as a winter storm continues to bring wind, heavy snow and in some cases rain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec 27
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec 7
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan)
|Nov '16
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|3
|Fairbanks tri-plex fire displaces eight people
|Nov '16
|Wiser
|1
|Open Your Free Gold Savings Account Today
|Sep '16
|YMK THE ENTREPREN...
|1
|shannon kisgen (Sep '09)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC