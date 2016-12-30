Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Dec. 30,...

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

14 hrs ago Read more: APRN

Two sled dogs are dead after the team of Yukon Quest and Iditarod veteran Sebastian Schnuelle was hit by a vehicle outside Fairbanks. Blizzard and severe weather warnings remain in effect for communities on the northwest coast of Alaska as a winter storm continues to bring wind, heavy snow and in some cases rain.

