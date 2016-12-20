Alaska News Nightly by Alaska Public Media
Preparations for the 2017 World Ice Art Championships are continuing in Fairbanks, despite a fire that destroyed the annual ice sculpture event's main building Friday. "Saturday, we harvested 120 blocks of ice," Ice Alaska Board chairman Hank Bartos said.
