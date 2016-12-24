Alaska author Eowyn Ivey read from her new novel,
Author Eowyn Ivey's second novel, "To the Bright Edge of the World" is "stunningly brilliant new work," writes critic Nancy Lord. Ivey's first novel, "The Snow Child," was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, on the New York Times best-seller list and published in more than 25 languages.
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wifi
|Dec 7
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan)
|Nov 24
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|3
|Fairbanks tri-plex fire displaces eight people
|Nov '16
|Wiser
|1
|Open Your Free Gold Savings Account Today
|Sep '16
|YMK THE ENTREPREN...
|1
|shannon kisgen (Sep '09)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|4
|The MURDER of Shannon Kisgen (Mar '11)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|2
