Two NY residents arrested in Fair Lawn Monday They face drug and weapons charges. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2rNe6uX Police arrested Felix Pena-Aquino, 21, of Islip and Abigail Vellon, 20, of Commack, at about 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clifton Journal.