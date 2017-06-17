In rolling back rapprochement with the Castro regime, the president invokes a nearly 50-year-old murder on the N.J. Turnpike. Kelly: Trump demands that Cuba return fugitive N.J. cop killer In rolling back rapprochement with the Castro regime, the president invokes a nearly 50-year-old murder on the N.J. Turnpike.

