Fire at NJ Knights of Columbus Could Be Suspicious: Police
Video from the scene shows shattered glass in the front of the building on Maple Avenue in Fair Lawn, where the fire broke out just before 11:30 Tuesday night. It was not immediately clear if the window broke because of the heat of the fire or if somebody threw something inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fair Lawn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer...
|May '17
|annel
|1
|Cruise raises cash for Paterson mayor's legal fees
|May '17
|Patersonian
|1
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|May '17
|joan
|2
|New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war...
|Apr '17
|Aaviles1220
|5
|County worker stole food stamps from poor famil...
|Apr '17
|Patersonian
|1
|Suspicious packages found in Fair Lawn
|Apr '17
|Hard knox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fair Lawn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC