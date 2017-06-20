Councilman resigns due to law he help...

Councilman resigns due to law he helped enact

New ordinance forces Saddle Brook councilman to resign Saddle Brook councilman who voted in favor of anti-nepotism ordinance steps down Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2tmoB62 When Councilman Joseph Camilleri voted in favor of Saddle Brook's anti-nepotism ordinance last fall, he never anticipated that the law would impact him. But that ordinance forced him to resign from the council he loyally served for the past 4A1 2 years.

